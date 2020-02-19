USF Bulls releases 2020 football schedule

article

The University of South Florida released its 2020 football schedule.

The Bulls will kick off the Jeff Scott era in Austin, Texas on Sept. 5, and the first home game will be against Bethune-Cookman on the following Saturday.

There are two Friday games on the schedule – both at home – ending with a Black Friday game against the University of Central Florida.

Times will be set at a later date.

The full schedule can be viewed below, with home games in bold:

Sept. 5: USF vs. University of Texas at Austin

Sept. 12: USF vs. Bethune-Cookman University

Sept. 19: USF vs. University of Nevada

Sept. 26: USF vs. Florida Atlantic University

Oct. 3: USF vs. University of Cincinnati

Oct. 10: USF vs. East Carolina University

Oct. 17: USF vs. Temple University

Oct. 23: USF vs. Tulsa University

Nov. 7: USF vs. University of Memphis

Nov. 14: USF vs. University of Houston

Nov. 21: USF vs. U.S. Naval Academy

Nov. 27: USF vs. UCF

