USF Bulls releases 2020 football schedule
TAMPA, Fla. - The University of South Florida released its 2020 football schedule.
The Bulls will kick off the Jeff Scott era in Austin, Texas on Sept. 5, and the first home game will be against Bethune-Cookman on the following Saturday.
There are two Friday games on the schedule – both at home – ending with a Black Friday game against the University of Central Florida.
Times will be set at a later date.
The full schedule can be viewed below, with home games in bold:
Sept. 5: USF vs. University of Texas at Austin
Sept. 12: USF vs. Bethune-Cookman University
Sept. 19: USF vs. University of Nevada
Sept. 26: USF vs. Florida Atlantic University
Oct. 3: USF vs. University of Cincinnati
Oct. 10: USF vs. East Carolina University
Oct. 17: USF vs. Temple University
Oct. 23: USF vs. Tulsa University
Nov. 7: USF vs. University of Memphis
Nov. 14: USF vs. University of Houston
Nov. 21: USF vs. U.S. Naval Academy
Nov. 27: USF vs. UCF