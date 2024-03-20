USF football hosts annual pro-day, scouts from NFL teams come to Tampa

article

Donovan Jennings has waited six long years for today.

"It's kind of surreal," Jennings said.

For six years, Jennings was a staple on the USF football team's offensive line.

The Gaither High alum was present for both the good and the bad times but stayed at USF regardless.

"I've seen all the ups and downs of this program," Jennings said. "It's just a surreal feeling to be able to finish it out strong, here, in my hometown."

He's finishing his career at USF with more appearances in green and gold than any player in program history. On Wednesday, Jennings got to put those talents he obtained at USF on display during the Bulls' Pro-Day.

"I felt like I prepared the right way," Jennings shared. "I feel like I came here to do what I need to do to show the scouts what type of player I am."

With NFL scouts watching on, the dream of playing at the next level felt just a little closer.

"It's a surreal feeling," Jennings said. "I'm that much closer to achieving one of the things I've wanted to do for a long time."

Making that dream of playing in the NFL seem more possible were the number of scouts on hand at the USF Pro-Day.

In total, 51 scouts from 31 NFL teams and one Canadian team made their way to Tampa, which signaled a sharp increase in attendance from years past.

"When I came here in 2019, we weren't really as good of a program," said defensive back Daquan Evans. "Now, to see 51 scouts come out here, it shows you that the program is going in the right direction. It was a blessing and shocker for me."

Following a program turnaround that saw the Bulls transform from a one-win team in 2022 to a bowl-eligible team in 2023, NFL front offices are starting to take notice of the Bulls once again.

"Good luck to my teammates next year because they're probably bringing more [NFL scouts]," joked Evans.

