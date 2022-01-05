USF gives 14 coaches contract extensions, including Jeff Scott

article

The University of South Florida's Athletic Director appears determined to make the school a destination job for all of its programs.

That's why USF made sure they locked down their coaches for a longer period of time. On Tuesday, a series of contract extensions were awarded to 14 coaches – that includes head football coach Jeff Scott, who received a two-year extension, which is good through the 2026 season.

Men's basketball coach Brian Gregory and softball coach Ken Eriksen were also extended through h2026.

The women's basketball coach, Jose Fernandez, was extended through 2027.