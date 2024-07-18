USF QB Byrum Brown ready to improve on stellar first season under center

If his first season under center was his debut, then the 2024-25 season will be Byrum Brown's encore.

"I'm so eager to go into year two with the staff. That way, the sky is the limit," said the USF redshirt sophomore quarterback.

When Brown was handed the reins of the Bulls' offense last season, little was known about the quarterback from Raleigh, N.C. During his freshman year, Brown started the last three games of the season due to injuries. So when Brown exploded onto the scene for his redshirt freshman year, his performance caught many fans by surprise.

"I know I have a lot to improve on, so the outside noise is cool, but I'm not really too focused on that," said Brown.

Posting the program's first ever 3,000-yard passing season, Brown went on to break 11 more program records and cemented himself as the Bulls present and future star.

"There's some nerves because you just came off a good season last year, but that last year is in the past and we're focused on this year," he said.

With the Bulls' secret now out of the bottle, however, some thought Brown could be lured away from USF in a time when NIL money dominates college football.

Brown, however, seemingly never wavered in his commitment to USF and head coach Alex Golesh.

"Tampa Bay is home just because of the people, the fans, the rapport I've built with the coaches and my teammates. You can't leave that behind," said Brown.

Instead of looking elsewhere, Brown is looking ahead while he and the rest of the team try to restore the program to its former glory.

"Being the foundation that helped turn it around is special because we're going to look back when USF is still dominating in 10 years, we're going to be like 'we're the ones who helped start it,'" said Brown.

While those foundations may start with Brown, it's clear he doesn't want them to end with him, either.

