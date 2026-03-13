USF star Izaiyah Nelson more proud of team success than historic conference honors

The Brief USF senior forward Izaiyah Nelson was named the American Conference player of the year, defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year. He is the first player in conference history to win all three awards in the same year. Nelson averaged 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season.



USF senior forward Izaiyah Nelson has been on campus for less than a year, but being here has already made a huge impact on his life.

"I am very grateful to be here at USF and be a part of the Tampa family," Nelson said.

His Bulls basketball family appreciates what he was able to accomplish this season.

Making history:

"Player of the year, defensive player of the year, newcomer of the year, first team all-conference," USF head coach Bryan Hodgson said. "Unbelievable."

Nelson is the first player in American conference history to bring home all three of those honors in the same season, but he says those awards are not about him.

"I am just more proud of the team that we won the regular season coming in our first year at USF," Nelson said.

While Nelson might not take credit for his individual success, head coach Bryan Hodgson says he is a big reason for the team winning the American Conference this season.

"When we feel like we've got Izaiyah Nelson on the roster, and we are walking into a ball game, we feel like we have a chance to win and that's huge," Hodgson said.

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By the numbers:

His numbers of 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game might have earned the six-foot-10-inch big man conference honors, but he says he doesn't play for numbers. He wants to do whatever he can to bring home a victory, which sometimes can't be measured in the box score.

"All I am thinking about is doing whatever I need to do to help the team win," Nelson said. "If it's diving on the floor, getting every rebound, yelling and screaming, having the energy. I am just going to be out there bringing in all the energy for the other fifteen players on the court."

It's that mentality on the court that shows he has come a long way since his freshman year when Hodgson said he was "not a very good basketball player."

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What they're saying:

"I didn't know myself and know what I could be doing now," Nelson said.

And if there is anything Nelson knows now, it's that he wouldn't change his ride at all to get to this point.

"Man, just being disciplined and trusting the process," Nelson said. "That's one thing I was always taught growing up. Just trust the process. Me, deep down inside, I truly believe wherever you are at, wherever you are, if you believe in yourself and your grind and work hard every single day, you can accomplish anything."

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What's next:

Nelson and the Bulls battle Charlotte on Saturday for a spot in the American Conference title game.