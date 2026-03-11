Brian Hartline loses voice after first spring practice at USF

The Brief The USF football team held its first practice of spring ball on March 11. It is the first football practice under new head coach Brian Hartline. The Bulls have 53 new players on the roster for the 2026 season.



Day 1 of spring ball at USF under new head coach Brian Hartline is in the books.

"Excited about the energy we had today," Hartline said.

Perhaps no one had more energy on the practice fields than the new leader in charge.

"I already lost my voice," Hartline said. "It's Day 1. This is ridiculous."

The new Bull was a tad hoarse, because he's preaching perfection not just for the players and coaches, but for himself.

Positive impression:

"Every single meeting, I want to make sure it is the best in the country," Hartline said. "I want it to look like I've been doing this for decades. That's the expectation."

It's those expectations that have Hartline focused on getting his team better... as opposed to pinching himself that he is finally a head coach.

"I always want to be where my feet are," Hartline said. "I appreciate that side of it. But outside of the first five minutes, it was all ball."

By the numbers:

It's all about ball, because it needs to be. There are 53 new players on campus — 41 from the portal and 12 are early enrollees. Everyone on the roster is beginning to learn how to do things the Brian Hartline way.

"Literally everything these guys are doing is different," Hartline said. "It's new. The way they pre practice. The way they warm up. They way they go through individual. The way we go through the offense, the defense, literally everything."

Everything the players have experienced so far under Hartline is like nothing they've ever seen before.

What they're saying:

"I think he has made a great impression," USF senior tight end Wyatt Sullivan said. "It's real unique. Sometimes he works out with us. He does the runs. We make jokes that he could still play if he wanted to."

One thing is clear, Hartline does not want to play — he wants to coach.

"Every week I am learning something new or something I could have done better," Hartline said.

And in just a few months on campus, he's learned that USF is a special place and that this program, under his watch, can do something special.

"I have large goals," he said. "I think USF is positioned better than anybody in the country for long-term success. It is our job to get it there. There are no ceilings. We can do whatever we want at USF."

What's next:

There will be 15 spring practices in all capped off by the spring game on Sunday, April 19. The Bulls will not practice next week due to spring break.