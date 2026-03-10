USF men's basketball team celebrates conference championship

The Brief After finishing the season with a 23-8 record, the USF men's basketball team captured another regular season conference title. Under head coach Bryan Hodgson, the Bulls went 15-3 in conference play. As conference champs, the Bulls will be the number one overall seed in the upcoming American Conference tournament.



Following the USF men's basketball team's 83-60 win over Charlotte on Sunday, the Bulls didn't just enjoy their win, they celebrated.

"We had multiple goals this year. We've accomplished just one of those," said head coach Bryan Hodgson. "I'm excited, but I'm also excited to get back to work."

The backstory:

After their win Sunday, the Bulls invited fans onto the court as they unveiled a 2026 American Conference champion banner and ceremoniously cut down the nets.

But while the Bulls took their moment to celebrate in the spotlight, the focus was quickly shifted to what lies ahead.

"We just have to keep that mindset that we're 0-0 and anything is possible," said senior forward Izaiyah Nelson. "We have to come in with the same mindset that we had going on this nine game winning streak."

And what lies ahead for the Bulls, first, is the American Conference tournament, where they will be the No. 1 seed and have a bye to the tournament semifinals. Having just ended the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, however, the players believe they're hitting their stride at the right time.

What they're saying:

"I think we're playing our best basketball right now," said junior guard Wes Enis. "I think we're going to continue to stack day by day. That's what Coach [Hodgson] talks about; getting one perfect better and not looking too far ahead."

While the job for the Bulls is only half over, along the road to the postseason this year, the players found a belief in themselves.

"It's contagious," Hodgson said. "We're a player-led program and that's the things that lead you to victory."

Victory, however, is something that will be harder to come by in a month synonymous with brackets, upsets and underdogs.

"This is a whole new season when it comes to March and everyone in the locker room knows that," Enis said.

What's next:

The Bulls head to Birmingham, Alabama, where they await their semifinal opponent on Saturday.