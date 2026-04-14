USF linebacker Grayson 'Pup' Howard embraces fresh start after 2 years as a Florida Gator

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The Brief USF linebacker Grayson 'Pup' Howard is one of the newest additions to the team. Howard transferred from Florida last season and played about 10 snaps in the Gators' loss to USF in 2025. The redshirt junior has impressed as a leader in just a few short months on campus.



Last season's victory for USF over Florida in the Swamp is without a doubt one of the greatest wins in program history.

"We do have a lot of returning players from that team and a lot of people who had success with that team," USF redshirt junior linebacker Grayson Howard said.

Sticking around in the Sunshine State

However, one player on this year's Bulls team was actually on the Gators last season. While he only played around 10 snaps against USF in 2025, he still hasn't heard the end of it in the locker room.

"I have definitely heard the remarks here and there," Howard said with a chuckle.

New USF linebacker Grayson "Pup" Howard is ready for a fresh start between Fletcher and Fowler Avenue.

"I am happy to be here right now," Howard said.

He's happy to be here because his circumstances in the last few years have been quite difficult.

"Adversity is the biggest and best thing anybody can go through," Howard said.

The backstory:

Adversity is putting it lightly. After transferring from South Carolina to Florida. Howard started every single game he played for the Gators in 2024. However, injuries started to pile up, and he found himself near the bottom of the depth chart in Gainesville.

"It is a very humbling experience for sure, because you know what you are capable of and that's the circumstances you were put in," Howard said.

While these circumstances were certainly not what he thought he would experience in college, Howard has decided to take a positive approach.

What they're saying:

"I realized that it could be worse," Howard said. "I get to play college football and get my education paid for. I get to play on Saturday nights, and I get to be around great guys and great coaches. I am very proud of the position God has put me in."

Now, the redshirt junior has been put in a position to play significant snaps at USF, and he has already impressed in just a few months on campus.

"What a great leader," USF defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge said. "One of the better leaders I have been around. Really neat."

Big picture view:

And this leader hopes to take USF to somewhere this program has never been before.

I think everybody has come here for a common goal. That is the biggest thing. We want to win. We want to do something that hasn't been done. We're looking to go for the conference championship, and we are looking to do it one day at a time.

What's next:

Howard and the Bulls play in the annual spring game on Sunday.