USF tennis star Hugo Car to compete for individual national championship

USF tennis player Hugo Car considers himself fortunate. "I am pretty lucky to find this opportunity to play here, to study here," Car said. "Everything is really good."

It just so happens, he is really good at tennis.

What they're saying:

"I just feel like all of the work I put in last year is paying off so really happy about it," Car said.

He's happy because he will be competing at the 2025 Division 1 Men's Singles National Championships.

"This year was kind of my goal you know, before coming back here for the fall. I just feel happy about it," Car said. "I was just trusting more and more in myself and I made it."

Championship experience:

In fact, Car won a national championship at the JUCO level while at Eastern Florida State College. Now, he is looking to do the same at USF.

"It was a great experience," Car said. "I am probably going to use it to play this tournament. This year is more like, what's see what I can do. I am still trusting myself and kind of confident but it's going to be different. We will see."

One thing that won't be different on this national stage is Car's approach. That approach helped the Frenchman win the 2025 American Conference player of the year.

"Trying to give my best," Car said. "Some days it is harder than other days. Just trying to give my best and do everything as good as possible. Trying to compete."

He's always competing to come out on top.

The Mindset:

"Let's win," Car said. "We have to win. That's the only thing that matters. I am just going to be focused on the goal match after match. We are going to try and go as far as possible."

Car is hoping to go far enough to earn some hardware on the court.

"Leaving the tournament as the champion is always a great feeling, especially as a national champion," Car said. "Any tennis player that plays college and D1, that's kind of your goal is to be the best - the best in the country."

However, at the end of the day, it's just about being the best Bull he can be.

"I am trying to give everything back to the program so that when I compete as a Bull," Car said. "I give 100 percent of what I can on the tennis court."

What's next:

Car matches up with Michael Zheng from Columbia in Round 1 of the tournament on Tuesday at 9 a.m on UCF's campus. There are 64 individuals in this tournament.

