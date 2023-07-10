USFL MVP Alex McGough returns home to Tampa looking for a return to the NFL

article

Alex McGough has come home to Tampa, this time as a two-time USFL Champion and the league's MVP.

"It was a script laid out by somebody above," McGough told Fox 13 Sports. "It was an awesome year."

Alex was a clear choice for MVP.

He led the USFL in touchdown passes with 20, had the highest completion percentage and QB rating among starting quarterbacks.

The Tampa native knew he was in contention for the crown but was surprised how he was awarded it. Fox Sports color analyst revealed it during the USFL Championship media availability.

"The whole team walked in. I was like, what is going on," McGough recalled. "I was like, are they about to ask the whole team something? Then he said it, and I was, ah, that makes sense. It was just really cool that the whole team was in there too."

In two seasons in the USFL, McGough showcased his talents as a duel threat. He rushed for 403 yards which was sixth-best among all rushers.

However, his head coach wasn't always thrilled with his choices to run, especially in the regular season finale when they had already clinched the division.

"I called him an idiot," said Skip Holtz after the Stallions' win over Memphis in the final week of the regular season. "I mean, like, what are you doing? 'A' he shouldn't have pulled the ball. You know what I mean. I'm just trying to hand the ball off and get a running game going. I say, idiot. He calls himself an idiot."

"Yeah, he's definitely called me that," laughed McGough.



"I know exactly what you are talking about. It was the Memphis game that really didn't mean anything to us as far as playoff implications or home-field advantage," McGough said. " I hurdled somebody in the middle of the field and got flipped over. He was like what are you doing, and I was like I don't know. Just playing cause that's just how I play, how everybody plays on our team. Yeah, I'm trying to learn how to do it smarter, maybe."

His overall performance this season is earning him a chance to return to the NFL. Alex already has a pair of scheduled tryouts with two NFL teams.

He'd love to hear from the Bucs.

"I would love that," said McGough. "I've been cheering for them since I was five years old, and it would be a dream come true."

There's a connection with the Bucs' new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. He coached McGough when they both were with the Seahawks.

"He's an excellent coach," said McGough. "Football genius, and I'm really excited for him to be able to call the plays and to get to show his skill set."

Alex is home, just a phone call away.

