Son of Bucs legend Martin Gramatica commits to USF: ‘We couldn’t be happier’

Five-star kicker Nico Gramatica, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Martin Gramatica, announced his commitment to the University of South Florida on June 27 on Twitter.

Nico is the No. 1 ranked kicker in the class of 2024.

"I am 100% committed to the University of South Florida," Nico told FOX 13 Sports. "I love the family atmosphere that they are building, and my whole family is here and everyone is here to support."

RELATED: Former Bucs kicker leads local boys soccer team to state championship

For Nico and his family, the decision was an easy choice. He will be the third Gramatica to kick for the Bulls, following his uncles, Bill and Santiago.

Nico’s mother, Ashlee, was also a tennis player at USF.

The family said that USF was Nico’s top school from the start. With his bloodline already producing for the team in the past, it’s no surprise that the newest generation in the Gramatica family will suit up in green and gold.

"You can do it right, win and have your family involved as well," Martin explained. "For us as parents, we couldn’t be happier to put Nico into that type of environment, where his brother and sister are going to be welcomed, his parents are going to be welcomed."

With one year left at Cambridge Christian School, Nico and his younger brother, Gaston, will be leading the Lancers’ special teams unit. The team hopes to improve on a 6-4 record during the 2023 campaign.

Nico received interest across the nation and chose USF after visiting his father's alma mater Kansas State, the University of Florida and the University of Oklahoma.