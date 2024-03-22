UT women's basketball team marching onto Elite 8

For the second straight year, the University of Tampa women's basketball team is in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals.

"We're right where we wanted to be and right where we expected to be," said senior guard Mya Giusto.

"That's just huge for us," said head coach Tom Jessee. "It says that, where our program is, it's got consistency."

UT head coach Tom Jessee addresses his team as the Spartans prepare for the NCAA Division II quarterfinals.

Last season, the Spartans re-wrote their record books by completing their first 30-win season in program history while advancing to the program's first elite eight appearance.

But after losing two All-Americans from last year's team, few thought the Spartans would be back the next year.

"There's been times when we felt doubted," said junior forward Zoe Piller. "Because of how great last year's team was, people kind of second guessed us."

The Spartans, however, never second guessed themselves.

"We always knew that it was us," Giusto said. "We always knew we were going to get back. It was just a matter of: our path was going to be a little different."

The UT Spartans practice ahead of the NCAA Division II quarterfinals on Monday.

Though Tampa failed to win their in the quarterfinals last season, the experience of being in this same position before has the Spartans walking a little taller this time around.

"They're not giggly. They're not just happy to be here," Jessee said. "They have a focus about themselves that we have some unfinished business."

That business now takes the Spartans west, where they hope to make some more program history.

"Going back there, there is no other option but to keep advancing and play for that national championship," Giusto said.

The Spartans will take on Ferris State in the NCAA quarterfinals in St. Joseph, Mo., Monday at 1 p.m.