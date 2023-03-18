Valspar Championship returns to Palm Harbor

Once again, PGA TOUR pros from around the globe are competing on Innisbrook's Copperhead Course for the 2023 Valspar Championship and despite it being dubbed one of the toughest courses on tour, Tour Director Tracy West says players love returning to Palm Harbor.

"PGA Tour pros come back because they obviously love the Copperhead Course and competing on this course...but they like to play in front of fans," West added. "They know that when they get here this is a really great vibe of a PGA tournament and there's gonna be a lot of people here cheering them on."

West and her team of nearly 2,000 local volunteers work 365 days to ensure the full week of tournaments can feature entertainment and fun for the whole family.

It typically generates anywhere from $50 to $60 million in economic impact for the Tampa Bay area every year and the entire operation works to support local Bay Area charities through Copperhead Charities Inc.

They're a group of more than 200 Tampa Bay-area business leaders and companies that support local charities through professional golf.

"In the end we generate a lot of charitable donations," West said. "Last year we were fortunate to give $1.75 million into the community, and we're hoping to do the same thing. 60-80 different charities will benefit from this event...Habitat For Humanities in Pinellas County...we have a great new relationship with Feeding Tampa Bay."

It's also brought a little more color to facilities across the area through the visions of local artists

Title Sponsor, Valspar, is a paint company, and through their "Be Bright Community Initiative" they scouted out local artists to paint colorful murals in places like Tampa General Hospital and the St. Pete Clearwater Airport.

"Watching everybody come together especially after the cancelation 2020 that's what inspired us to really do these community murals," said Valspar senior Marketing Manager, Sara Hackney. It's because of the community here - there's a reason we've been here for 10 years, seeing all the volunteers come out, all fans support it, it's just been amazing for Valspar to be a part of, and we're very proud of that."

The tournament runs through Sunday, March 19, when the champion golfer will take home $1.4 million dollars.

