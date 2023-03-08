Yo Murphy staying ahead of the game of fitness

Like the athletes he trains at the House of Athlete in Tampa, Yo Murphy has learned to evolve in the ways he prepares athletes to be pros. He's been doing this for 15 years since retiring from the NFL, and he's a drastic change in approach from his glory days.

"When I was training you just pushed as much as you could and ran as fast as you could," Murphy told Fox 13 Sports. "That was it. Go, stop, you know it wasn't the details of how important. How you supplement your training with everything off the field."

Sports training is an ever-changing science with athletes continuing to look for ways to get an edge on their competition and prolong their careers.

"It's the biggest part from our assessments with our P.T. (physical training) to our nutrition, said Murphy. "The changes we have to make with these guys that are so gifted and athletic, small changes that you have to dig under some rocks to find it. So them being inline with nutrition and making sure the supplementation is right.

Making professional athletes better includes improving health. It's a lifestyle change for younger college players that are looking to advance their careers.

"To be great, you have to have sacrifice," said Murphy. "So that's the biggest thing is if I want to be great, what am I willing to sacrifice. A lot of times it's just comfort. A guy would love to have a burger and steak every night or a brew or whatever, but when I'm trying to run my fastest. Trying to keep my mental where it should be. I'm trying to have longevity. There are certain things you can't do till you're 35."

Recovery is a key part of success for these athletes. Their process includes a well-rounded training plan , diet and natural supplements. This year Yo has added an approved supplement called VINIA. A red grape cell supplement powder to help promote blood flow, aiding in recovery and alertness.

"Oxygen is the biggest healer in the body," said Murphy. "The biggest healer around that you can take into the body. By increasing that blood flow. It's increasing that oxygen into the body. So the recovery is incredible. Our guys go out, we're in Florida, 90 degrees, 75 percent humility. It's how do I get ready for the next day is the biggest thing."

One new addition that Murphy is bringing his program is partnering with Tom Brady's TB12 Method. TB12 is a holistic approach to health and wellness that helped Tom Brady play for more than two decades.

"If I'm selling this system, and I've seen a guy that's played until he was 45 years old at the highest level possible," said Murphy. "There's is definitely something to it."

Athletes come from all over the country in all sports to train here.

"We had guys that could do certain hip movements at all," said Murphy. "Now guys are running through them like some yoga instructors. It's a definite difference.