Bucs fan says returning Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball was the 'right thing to do'
It’s been a hectic few days for Dr. Byron Kennedy, a St. Pete native, who quickly became known across the country after people tuned in Sunday evening and watched him receive a very important football from Mike Evans.
Tampa 10-year-old thanks Tom Brady for helping him survive cancer battle
A 10-year-old cancer survivor got to thank his idol, Tom Brady, for helping him beat brain cancer. The touching moment played out during Sunday night's Bucs game in Tampa when Brady caught up with the young fan after the game.
Mike Evans gives away Tom Brady's record 600th touchdown pass
After lengthy negotiations, Byron Kennedy, a resident doctor from Largo, accepted Tom Brady's request and package deal to return the ball. The compensation included another ball and a signed jersey.
Tom Brady's heartwarming gesture leaves young cancer survivor in tears
Tom Brady approached a young Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who was holding a sign saying he beat brain cancer. After the quarterback gave him a hat and shook his hand, the boy broke down in tears.
Tom Brady believes he could play well into his 50s
Tom Brady potentially playing football into his 50s has been an idea being talked about since last season when he started to thrive with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady adds Belichick to list of coaching victims
Belichick gave Brady a very brief hug at midfield after the game, and had little to say about it afterward. He also visited Brady in the visitor's locker room.
Brady sets passing yards record as Bucs struggle to top Patriots
Playing as a visitor at Gillette Stadium wasn’t the only big change for Tom Brady on Sunday night. The seven-time Super Bowl champion struggled in the rainy conditions much of the evening. He was booed — often. Being Brady, he also won.
Losing his voice cuts down on Brady's talk about 'The Return'
The Hype for the ‘Brady Bowl’ – Tom Brady's return to New England – has been building since he signed his name on a Buccaneer contract 18 months ago. Don't think Tom Brady losing his voice means he's gotten caught up in talking about playing against his past.
Tom Brady opens up about retirement, life after football: 'I’m a little fearful of it ending'
The last time Brady discussed the topic of retirement was back in 2017. He spoke to ESPN and told the network that he wanted to play until his "mid-40s." At the time, Brady said that he wouldn’t rule out playing until the age of 50.
Tom Brady’s dominance in Super Bowl LV further solidifies historic career
Brady came away with his seventh championship, surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowls in NFL history
Tom Brady was prepared to play with this number if he couldn't get No. 12 with the Bucs
Tom Brady was prepared to make a change if necessary when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason: play out the year with a new number.