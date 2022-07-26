Zephyrhills disc golfer survives heart attack to win world title

Back in February, John E McCray suffered a massive heart attack, which stopped his heart for four minutes.

Though technically dead for four minutes, Jennifer, McCray's wife and caddie, knew her husband wouldn't just survive, but thrive.

"His will to live and to fight has always been amazing to me, but this time around is even more so," Jennifer said.

McCray, a disc golfing masters world champion from Zephyrhills, would fight back into playing shape just in time to enter the Professional Disc Golfing Association’s Masters’ World Championships in Illinois.

Entering the same tournament he already won twice, McCray was now just trying to prove that he still had the heart of a champion even if that heart had three stints in it now.

McCray's championship pedigree was put on full display, too, when he erased a three-stroke deficit all on the final three holes of the tournament.

"It was incredible. It was almost like a movie," said McCray.

Now, with another world title in hand McCray feels stronger every day and looks forward to competing once again on the pro circuit of the PDGA.