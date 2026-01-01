1 dead after Port Richey shooting stemming from altercation

The Brief A fight turned deadly early Thursday morning in the US 19 area of Port Richey. Both people involved ran off after the shooting and went to separate hospitals. One of them died, according to deputies.



What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies are now investigating a shooting that they said happened at around 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they believe an altercation between two people escalated, which is when gunfire was exchanged.

Before deputies arrived, both people ran off and went to separate hospitals for medical attention. One of them was pronounced dead, officials said.

PSO said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not identified the two people involved or released the condition of the other person who went to the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.