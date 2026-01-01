1 dead after Port Richey shooting stemming from altercation
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A fight turned deadly early Thursday morning in the US 19 area of Port Richey.
What we know:
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies are now investigating a shooting that they said happened at around 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they believe an altercation between two people escalated, which is when gunfire was exchanged.
READ: Family of Hillsborough teen killed in DUI crash starting scholarship for UF medical students in her memory
Before deputies arrived, both people ran off and went to separate hospitals for medical attention. One of them was pronounced dead, officials said.
PSO said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
What we don't know:
Deputies have not identified the two people involved or released the condition of the other person who went to the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.