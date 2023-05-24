Gabby Petitio civil case: Will a jury see Roberta Laundrie’s ‘Burn after Reading’ letter sent to son?

The legal dispute between the families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie heads back to court Wednesday in Sarasota. At the center of the civil case is whether Laundrie's family secretly knew Petito was dead while posturing publicly as though she could still be alive.

Laundrie returned on September 1, 2021, from a cross-country road trip to his parents' home in North Port with Petito's van, but without his girlfriend. After going days without hearing from Petito, her parents in New York reported her missing on September 11.

Petito was found dead in the Grand Tetons on September 19. Laundrie was reported missing on the 17, but not found until October 20 when investigators located his body in a Florida reserve, the result of a suicide.

In court on Wednesday, attorneys will argue whether a letter Laundrie's mother wrote to him that mentioned a shovel and burying a body and included the phrase "burn after reading" should be shown to the jury. Attorneys for the Laundries argue the letter was written before Brian and Gabby even took their trip and that it has no relevance.

Lawyers will also argue on Wednesday whether previous Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino should be included in the suit.

The Petitos' attorney says Bertolino knew he was making misleading statements about Gabby in the wake of the initial missing person's report filed in New York.

Heading into the proceedings, all parties had been aware it would be the only chance for Gabby's case to go before a judge, given that her killer is no longer alive.

Whether Wednesday's hearing could mean justice for Petito or vindication of Laundrie's parents remains to be seen. The hearing gets underway at 1:30 p.m., with the case set to go to trial in the spring of 2024.