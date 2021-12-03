Omicron variant: South Africa may offer glimpse into the future
The new omicron variant appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing the world a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.
Omicron: WHO says measures used against delta should work for new variant
The WHO says measures like higher vaccination rates, social-distancing guidelines and wearing masks should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
1st confirmed omicron variant case in Minnesota connected to NY anime convention
The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday. The confirmation comes one day after the first U.S. cases of the omicron variant were detected in California.