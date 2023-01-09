New COVID-19 omicron subvariant spreads rapidly across the country

A new COVID-19 omicron subvariant, known as XBB.1.5, is spreading rapidly across the United States.

"We saw it first in December, it was only two percent of cases, but it quickly rose, and it’s causing like, 25% of cases per the CDC at the beginning of January," said Dr. Antonio Luis, a private practice internal medicine specialist in Pinellas County.

The spike is being seen predominantly in the northeast. A lot of people from areas where COVID-19 cases are surging are coming to Florida to escape the winter.

RELATED: Study finds regular exercise may impact severity of COVID-19 infection

"It’s very cold up there, we are moving out of the holiday season where there were a lot more interactions with people, the northeast tends be more congested than other parts, and people congregate outside, where it’s warmer, so less chances of being infected," said Dr. Luis.

Medical experts said the new variant is really contagious, but symptoms tend to be less severe for people who are up-to-date with their vaccinations and boosters.

"What we’ve been seeing is, though it’s causing more infections, so you’re not necessarily going to have a severe case of COVID, but you are more susceptible to getting it," Dr. Luis said.

MORE: Free COVID-19 tests available to Americans again as White House reveals winter plan

At Tampa International Airport, a majority of travelers were not wearing masks. Face coverings aren’t required, but medical experts urge people to wear them to prevent the virus from spreading.

"I am visiting my uncle who is in the hospital, so I want to make sure that I’m not taking any germs to him, and also, it’s a better, safer thing to do for everybody, because you don’t know what you have been exposed to," said Azita Sadri, who traveled to Tampa from Houston.

Aside from getting vaccinated and boosted, medical experts urge people to wear masks when traveling or in big groups, to prevent more infections from happening.