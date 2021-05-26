After 15 years, Apollo Beach man’s 1968 Impala became his pride and joy
For Bob Mushow in Apollo Beach, his ride is a beauty.
Great Rides: 1968 Chevy Impala
Bob in Apollo Beach bought his 1968 Chevy Impala back in 2003. He says it’s his pride and joy.
Great Rides: 2014 Maserati Granturismo and 1976 Porsche 914
Jeffrey said the 2014 Maserati Granturismo was his dream car and he loves taking it around to car shows. As for John, he recently moved to the area from Daytona Beach and can't wait to show off his 1976 Porsche 914 at car shows.
Great Rides: 1969 Jaguar E-Type and 1985 Harley Wide Glide
Tom in South Tampa says his 1969 Jaguar E-Type first belonged to his grandfather before it was passed down to him. Meanwhile, Dan put his 1985 Harley Davidson together by himself.
Great Rides: Kia Optima SX Turbo and 1968 Pontiac Firebird
Consentina in St. Pete says her Kia Optima SX Turbo does the opposite of blending in. Meanwhile, Todd in Bradenton says he bought his 1986 Pontiac Firebird back in 2000.
Great Rides: 1971 Mercury Comet GT and Lady Minerva
A Treasure Island couple say there aren’t many 1971 Mercury Comet GTs left on the road. Christine says she has been enjoying rides with her horse, Lady Minerva, since 2017.
Great Rides: 2006 Corvette and 1969 Super Sport Camaro
Ed in Sun City Center says he bought his 2006 Corvette on New Year’s Eve of that year. Meanwhile, an Ed in St. Pete said he bought his 1969 Super Sport Camaro and gave it a full restoration.
Great Rides: 1973 Z/28 Camaro and 1965 Shelby Cobra
Casie calls her 1973 Z/28 Camaro her pride and joy. Ken’s 1965 Shelby Cobra only goes out on weekends.
Great Rides: 2013 Corvette Grand Sport and 1973 Dodge Charger
Dave said his 2013 Corvette Grand Sports is one of the very last of the C6 line. Shain happened to find a 1973 Dodge Charger wasting away in a field about three years ago.
Great Rides: 1970 Chevy Nova and the Boltmobile
TJ, a pastor in Dover, says he loves taking his family for rides in the 1970 Chevy Nova. Instead of a Batmobile, Anthony turned his 1958 Buick Special into a ‘Boltmobile.’
Great Rides: Corvettes and 2002 Trans Am
Jordan has a 2015 and 2021 Corvette, both are Z-51 models. Ken’s 2002 Trans Am has a WS6.
Great Rides: 2014 Jeep Rubicon
Ashley, a Tampa resident, loves horror films, which is evident when you take a look at her 2014 Jeep Rubicon.
Great Rides: 1972 Jaguar XJ6 Series 1
William says his father bought the 1972 Jaguar XJ6 Series 1 back in 1973 for his mother. The Holiday resident got the car about ten years ago with about 81,000 miles on it.
Great Rides: 1969 Plymouth GTX and Mark’s garage
Ken’s 1969 Plymouth GTX is a classic that he has been working on for about a year. Meanwhile, in Mark’s garage, he has quite the collection.
Great Rides: 1961 Lincoln Continental and 1965 Corvette Stingray
John’s 1961 Lincoln Continental has the original color and interior. Meanwhile, Bob’s 1965 Corvette Stingray comes with the original air conditioner and factory engine.
Great Rides: Dropbar Poseidon X Gravel Bike
Nick Sloan in Clearwater received his Dropbar Poseidon X Gravel Bike as a birthday gift. His wife and kids secretly shipped it to the house.
Great Rides: 2001 Western Lido
Ralph, Karen, Bill and Joice own this 2001 Western Lido. Only 40 of these rides were made.
Great Rides: 2012 Pinarello Prince and 1966 Ford Galaxie
Tim says his Pinarello Prince bike has 11 speeds and is made from carbon fiber. Gary says his 1966 Ford Galaxie is extremely rare and that Ford made less than 9,000 of them. Today, only 347 still exist.
Great Rides: 1968 Mustang Restomod and 1973 VW Beetle
Troy says his 1968 Mustang Restomod took two years to build. Craig says his 1973 Volkswagen Beetle was his first car when he was just 14.
Great Rides: 1972 442 Oldsmobile and 2001 Chevy Tahoe
This blue 1972 442 Oldsmobile was restored by Jack Lambert. For Andrew, his 2001 Chevy Tahoe is custom built. He named it ‘Tarpon.’