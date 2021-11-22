New USFL reveals team names, cities, logos for 2022 season
The new United States Football League (USFL) is launching in the spring of 2022, and on Monday the league revealed the city affiliations, names and logos for the eight teams that will take the field in April.
Who are the Tampa Bay Bandits? The most popular USFL franchise returns
The Tampa Bay Bandits are back. The most popular franchise during the USFL’s original three-year run back in the 1980s will be one of several teams in the new version of the football league, set to launch in the spring.