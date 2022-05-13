This weekend’s USFL games: Elite teams clash in a Week 5 matchup

We’re at the midway point of the USFL season and the action heats up with two games airing on FOX this weekend. At 3 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX, the New Orleans Breakers (3-1) take on the New Jersey Generals (3-1). Both teams are playing well as they try to keep pace with the Birmingham Stallions, the league’s only unbeaten team.

Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter will look to have a big game to help lead his squad to a victory over the North Division-leading Generals and their dynamic receiver KaVontae Turpin.

And the weekend concludes with a battle between the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4) and Houston Gamblers (1-3) at 4 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX. Pittsburgh is seeking their first win of the season and will try to slow down Houston running back Mark Thompson. The Gamblers know a victory can help them move up in the South Division standings.

Week 5 action in the USFL heats up with two games on FOX this weekend. (FOX Sports)

USFL 2022 Week 5 Schedule:

New Orleans Breakers (3-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-1) -3 p.m. ET, May 14, FOX and streaming in the FOX Sports app.

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-3) -4 p.m. ET, May 15, FOX and streaming in the FOX Sports app.

Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2) -8 p.m. ET, May 13, USA.

Birmingham Stallions (4-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-2) -12 p.m. ET, May 15, NBC.

USFL Team Standings heading into Week 5

North Division-W-L

New Jersey Generals (3-1)

Philadelphia Stars (2-2)

Michigan Panthers (1-3)

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4)

South Division-W-L

Birmingham Stallions (4-0)

New Orleans Breakers (3-1)

Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2)

Houston Gamblers (1-3)

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

