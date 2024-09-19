Development chances increasing in the western Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico

We are closely monitoring development chances in the western Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of formation to 40 percent within the next seven days.

This development would stem from the Central American Gyre, a seasonal region of low pressure that can occasionally spin up more focused areas of low pressure.

READ: Julio Foolio murder: Death penalty may be on table for suspects accused of killing Florida rapper

The organized low can then strengthen into a named storm. Weather models are indicating the growing chances for this process to occur later this month.

If that development were to form in the Caribbean, it would likely be pulled north or northwest into the Gulf of Mexico.

There are still a number of unsolved variables that would shape the system’s path beyond that point.

Thus, it is too early to speculate on exactly where this would head next within the Gulf. The Gulf Coast will need to carefully monitor the progress of this slowly organizing system over the next week or two.

Now is as good a time as any to ensure you have a hurricane kit and plan in place as we are still within what has statistically been our most active month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: