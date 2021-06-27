Disturbance off South Carolina coast has narrow window for development

article

A loosely organized area of showers and storms, located east-southeast of Charleston, SC, had shown signs of getting better organized Sunday, but strong upper-level winds have been working against it so far.

The disturbance was moving fairly quickly to the northwest at 15 to 20 mph. This leaves only about 24 hours until it comes ashore along the Georgia-Carolina coast. What could provide a bit of a boost and elevate this to a tropical depression or weak tropical storm between now and then, is the energy that will be provided as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream.

For now, the National Hurricane Center has put development odds at 50%.

Regardless of development, localized 1- to 3-inch rainfall totals will be possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and South Carolina through Monday night.

