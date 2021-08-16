Fred to make landfall in Florida as tropical storm

A strengthening Tropical Storm Fred moved closer to Florida on Monday, just hours away from making landfall in the Panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center said wind shear kept Fred from intensifying much overnight, but the storm is now encountering more favorable conditions in the hours before landfall.

Late Monday morning, Fred was about 55 miles south of Apalachicola, its winds up to 60 mph.

"It’s going to be a rough day for the Panhandle," FOX 13 meteorologist Tony Sadiku offered. "They’re bracing, possibly late this evening, for storm surge of 3 to 5 feet, upwards of maybe 6 inches of rain in some pockets. You know, a tropical storm making landfall."

The storm is forecast to track north, making landfall in the western Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from its center.

A tropical storm warning was extended east, now in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Steinhatchee River.

A storm surge warning is in effect for the coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown.

Most of Fred's rain bands remained offshore from Tampa Bay.

Fred is far enough west that the Tampa Bay area did not experience much impact as the storm moved by, though it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible today.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Grace remained disorganized as it sped west in the Caribbean. Forecasters are growing more confident that it will stay south of Cuba, giving it a better chance to survive and enter the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression Eight formed in the Atlantic and will likely become Tropical Storm Henri as it spins out at sea.