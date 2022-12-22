Freeze watches issued for parts of Tampa Bay area ahead of coldest Christmas in decades

Get ready for a weather roller coaster. Friday is one of those days when the high temperature will occur around midnight, then, they will fall off a cliff during the afternoon.

A freeze watch has been issued for most of the Bay Area between Saturday and Sunday. Hillsborough County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County, coastal parts of Pasco County, and interior Manatee County could see temperatures as low as 31 degrees.

A hard freeze watch was issued for interior Pasco County, Hernando County, and Citrus County could experience temperatures as low as 25 degrees this weekend.

Freeze watches issued for parts of Tampa Bay area. The cold front arriving on Friday will bring an arctic blast to the area.

The last time it was this cold on Christmas was in 1989.

A biting wind this weekend will make it feel even colder.

The cold front is continuing to make its way through the country – right toward us. On Thursday morning, temperatures reached 10 degrees in Kansas City, while it was -42 degrees in Casper, Wyoming.

Today, for the Tampa Bay region, there may be a quick shower this afternoon. Winds are going to start to pick up later. The cold front that will be dropping off those arctic temperatures in Florida will arrive on Friday morning.

"That cold front slides through and literally opens the window for incredibly cold arctic air, dry air to come streaming in," explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. ""Going into Saturday morning, wind chills are in the teens and 20s. This is really the biggest cold air snap we’ve had in years. It’s going to only last a couple of days, but it’s going to pack a punch."

Osterberg advises Bay Area residents to properly secure their outdoor plants or just bring them indoors.

After Christmas, temperatures will warm up next week.