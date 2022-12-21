Major winter storm to impact holiday travel plans with prolonged flight delays, multiple cancellations

One of the busiest travel times of the year is coinciding with a massive winter storm, meaning it may be a bumpy ride for those looking to get home for the holidays.

Much of the country is bracing for frigid temperatures this week as the wicked weather moves across the Plains and Midwest. Flight delays and cancelations have already started Wednesday in some parts of the country. Snow in Seattle has begun to snarl road and air travel.

Airports across the U.S. are bracing for the worst of the storm, which is expected to peak Thursday and could linger through early Saturday.

"If you can't change your travel plans, remember that it's going to take potentially a lot longer to get where you're going to do so safely," explained Meredith Mitts, AAA spokesperson.

The brunt of the storm is expected to bring heavy snow and dangerous winds to the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. But it's the combination of the wet road, runways and freezing temperatures that could lead to the most issues from Washington state all the way down to Florida.

Should I change or cancel my flight due to the major winter storm over the holiday weekend?

Be aware: Just because airlines are preparing for the worst with this incoming high-impact winter storm, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make preparations on your end.

"So, the airlines, a lot of the times, put change waivers into effect," Slotnick said. "That mean’s there’s no fare difference if you need to move your flight."

A United Airlines plane is seen as runway covered with snow at Newark Liberty International Airport on January 7, 2022 in New Jersey. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Slotnick said the best thing you can do if you’re flying over the Christmas holiday is to do it sooner rather than later.

"You know, head out Tuesday or Wednesday instead of Thursday or Friday," he said. "You know, just having fewer people, having that travel kind of spaced out, that really makes a big difference. And that helps."

But if you don’t have the flexibility of changing your flight to leave early, you’ll want to keep an eye on your reservation.

"You know, you might see a proactive cancellation or a proactive delay or flight change," Slotnick said. "And you might be able to deal with that yourself at home through the app. You might be able to avoid a long line at the airport. It’s really just a matter of sort of taking control into your own hands and sort of waiting really for the last minute at the airport."

What happens if I’m at the airport and the winter storm forces my airline to cancel my flight?

It’s frustrating if you’re already at the airport when an issue, like this major winter storm in the Midwest and Great Lakes, forces an airline to cancel or delay a flight.

But you have options.

"You’re empowered a lot these days through the airline app," Slotnick said. "So, you can change a lot by yourself once you’re delayed. A lot of the times (airlines) end up waiving a lot of the cancellation fees or penalties or anything like that."

Snow began falling this week in Seattle as a winter storm begins sweeping through the country.

So if you find yourself in that situation, save the stress by skipping the ticket counter and opening your airline’s app.

"See if there’s anything you can do first," Slotnick said. "It really, that’s just the best way to make sure you can avoid the worst of a situation."

Which airports have the highest chance of delays and cancellations due to the impending winter storm?

Several airports in the Midwest and around the Great Lakes are likely to see delays and cancellations due to the impacts of this impending winter storm.

The following is a list of major airports in the region, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be significant flight delays or cancellations.

As always, contact your airline directly for information on any possible issues with your flight before heading to the airport:

Are any airlines offering to waive fees ahead of the impending winter storm?

As Slotnick stated, many airlines will offer to waive fees associated with changing or canceling a flight when a major winter storm, like the one headed to parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes later this week, is predicted.

As of Wednesday morning, three major airlines have started to issue travel advisories and will waive some associated fees.

American Airlines:

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for several destinations across the Midwest. Some locations are Des Moines, Iowa , Green Bay, Wisconsin , Kansas City, Missou r i , Chicago O'Hare and many others.

Head to their website for a full list of cities and other important information.

United Airlines:

United Airlines has also announced it will waive fees for passengers traveling to or from dozens of airports across the Midwest in advance of the impending winter storm.

Check out their website for the most up-to-date information.

Southwest Airlines:

On Monday afternoon, Southwest Airlines was the most recent airline to announce it would waive fees associated with changing flights because of the winter storm.

So far, 12 airports in the Midwest are included, so check out their website for the most current information.

JetBlue:

Because of the winter storm, JetBlue has announced it will waive change and cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling on Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23 to and from Chicago (ORD), Kansas City (MCI), Milwaukee (MKE) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP).

Check out their website for the most current information.

Delta Airlines:

Delta Airlines announced on Tuesday that it, too, would waive some fees associated with changing flights ahead of the winter storm and life-threatening cold.

Airports from across the country are included from Seattle (SEA) and Billings, Montana (BIL) in the West to Boston (BOS), Hartford, Connecticut (BDL), New York City (JFK, LGA, EWR), Philadelphia (PHL) and Washington, D.C. (DCA, IAD) in the East.

For the most up-to-date information, check out their website .

FOX Weather contributed to this report