Hardee County Tropical Depression 9 updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Hardee County as Tropical Depression 9 forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida.
HARDEE COUNTY SANDBAGS:
None currently available.
HARDEE COUNTY EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
HARDEE COUNTY CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
HARDEE COUNTY SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
HARDEE COUNTY SCHOOLS:
No school cancelations have been reported.
HARDEE COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Hardee County EOC.
LATEST STORM UPDATES:
Get updates on Tropical Depression 9's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com
