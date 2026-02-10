Bartow fire burns nearly 200 acres and closes portion of Highway 640: FFS

The Brief A fire in Bartow burned nearly 200 acres and closed a portion of Highway 640 on Tuesday. At one point, the fire jumped across Highway 640, and the road was closed due to fire equipment traffic and smoke. It is unclear what caused the fire or when the highway will reopen.



What we know:

According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire was about 190 acres and was 20% contained as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to FFS, the fire was burning in a mine pit, which presented challenges for firefighters because the ground is unstable, making it difficult to put equipment in the pit.

At one point, the fire jumped across Highway 640, and the road was closed due to fire equipment traffic and smoke.

As of Tuesday evening, the highway was still closed near Highway 555.

A spokesman with FFS stated that no homes were in the area and no structures were being threatened by the fire.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the fire or when the highway will reopen.