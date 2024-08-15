Hurricane Ernesto expected to generate dangerous swells, rip currents for U.S. east coast

Hurricane Ernesto is forecast to become a major hurricane before barreling through Bermuda, but it should also present some indirect impacts to the U.S. as well.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Bermuda is currently under a Hurricane Warning for Ernesto, now a Category 1 storm.

Ernesto should approach the small island of Bermuda late Friday and be near the island Saturday and Saturday night. Rainfall associated with Ernesto could begin to affect Bermuda starting Thursday.

The NHC urged that preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, as a prolonged period of strong winds and storm surge are expected.

That's not the only area of impact the NHC advised to be aware of Ernesto, though. Although the hurricane is forecast to remain well offshore the U.S. East Coast, it still could generate swells reaching the area by late this week and into the weekend.

Beachgoers on the U.S. east coast, including Florida, should be aware of the potential for a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents.

A little bit closer to home in Tampa Bay, FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said we should expect some drier area towards the beginning of the weekend as a result of Ernesto.

