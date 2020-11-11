Hurricane Eta information: Hardee County

Ongoing updates from Hardee County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Hardee public schools is moving to an early release schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 11, which is two hours earlier than a normal day. A decision on the school district being open or closed Thursday will be decided at 6 p.m.

SANDBAGS:

No information yet.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the DeSoto County EOC: https://www.hardeecounty.net/eoc.htm