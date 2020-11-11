Hurricane Eta information: Hardee County
Ongoing updates from Hardee County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.
SCHOOLS:
Hardee public schools is moving to an early release schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 11, which is two hours earlier than a normal day. A decision on the school district being open or closed Thursday will be decided at 6 p.m.
SANDBAGS:
No information yet.
EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the DeSoto County EOC: https://www.hardeecounty.net/eoc.htm