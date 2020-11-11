Hurricane Eta information: Pasco County

Ongoing updates from Pasco County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Due to the potential for high winds from Hurricane Eta this afternoon, students and staff will be released early Wednesday. All after-school events and activities are canceled.

Schools that normally release during the 2 o’clock hour (most high schools) will release at 11 a.m.

Schools that normally release during the 3 o’clock hour (most middle schools) will release at noon.

Schools that normally release at the 4 o’clock hour (most elementary schools) will release at 1 p.m.

All district staff will be released by 2 p.m.

School is canceled on Thursday and all district offices are closed. PLACE and STAR Academy will also be closed on Thursday. All events and activities are canceled.

At this time, the county expects school to be in session on Friday.

SANDBAGS:

Advertisement

Pasco County now has four, self-serve sandbag stations open 24 hours to help protect your property from potential flooding. Sand and bags are available at the following locations:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Note: Sandbag locations are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents; however, sand will only be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Pasco County EOC: http://www.pascocountyfl.net/Index.aspx?NID=365