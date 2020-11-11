Hurricane Eta information: Pinellas County

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
12
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Hurricane Eta information: Pinellas County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

Ongoing updates from Pinellas County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

All Pinellas County public schools will have early dismissal Wednesday, Nov. 11 and will be closed Nov. 12.

Wednesday dismissal times:

  • High schools: 10 a.m.
  • Elementary schools: 11 a.m.
  • Middle schools: 12 noon

Nova Southeastern University's Tampa Bay regional campus in Clearwater will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

SANDBAGS:

ST. PETERSBURG:

Sandbags are available to city residents, but will close at 2 p.m.
J.W. Cate – 5801 22nd Avenue North  
Bartlett Park – 22nd Avenue South @ 7th Street South 
Mangrove Bay Golf Course – 875 62nd Avenue NE

PINELLAS PARK

Self-service sandbags: 

  • Helen Howarth Equestrian area: 6301 94th Ave 
  • Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N
  • Broderick Recreation: 6101 66th Ave N

Premade sandbag location:

  • Forbes Recreation Center:  6401 94th Avenue

TRANSPORTATION:

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is suspending service starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, and will resume service as soon as it is deemed safe after the storm passes. All PSTA terminals, including Park Street, Grand Central Station and Pinellas Park will be closed as well.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

All Pinellas County parks will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 11.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was shut down Wednesday due to high winds.

In Largo, city officials said the following facilities will be closed Wednesday, November 11 at noon and all day Thursday, November 12:
-Largo City Hall
-Largo Public Library
-Highland Recreation Complex
-Southwest Recreation Complex
-Largo Community Center
-The Narrows Environmental Nature Center

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Pinellas County EOC: http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/