Hurricane Eta information: Pinellas County

Ongoing updates from Pinellas County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

All Pinellas County public schools will have early dismissal Wednesday, Nov. 11 and will be closed Nov. 12.

Wednesday dismissal times:

High schools: 10 a.m.

Elementary schools: 11 a.m.

Middle schools: 12 noon

Nova Southeastern University's Tampa Bay regional campus in Clearwater will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

SANDBAGS:

ST. PETERSBURG:

Sandbags are available to city residents, but will close at 2 p.m.

J.W. Cate – 5801 22nd Avenue North

Bartlett Park – 22nd Avenue South @ 7th Street South

Mangrove Bay Golf Course – 875 62nd Avenue NE

PINELLAS PARK

Self-service sandbags:

Helen Howarth Equestrian area: 6301 94th Ave

Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N

Broderick Recreation: 6101 66th Ave N

Premade sandbag location:

Forbes Recreation Center: 6401 94th Avenue

TRANSPORTATION:

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is suspending service starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, and will resume service as soon as it is deemed safe after the storm passes. All PSTA terminals, including Park Street, Grand Central Station and Pinellas Park will be closed as well.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

All Pinellas County parks will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 11.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was shut down Wednesday due to high winds.

In Largo, city officials said the following facilities will be closed Wednesday, November 11 at noon and all day Thursday, November 12:

-Largo City Hall

-Largo Public Library

-Highland Recreation Complex

-Southwest Recreation Complex

-Largo Community Center

-The Narrows Environmental Nature Center

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Pinellas County EOC: http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/