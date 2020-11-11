Hurricane Eta information: Sarasota County

Ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Public schools will be released two hours early on Wednesday, November 11. Buses will be running. All after-school activities, including aftercare, are cancelled.

No decision yet about Thursday.

SANDBAGS:

No information yet.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

The Venice Municipal Fishing Pier, Humphries Park and the South Jetty walkway, and the Children’s Interactive Fountain in Centennial Park are closed today (Wednesday, 11/11) due to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Eta. They will reopen when conditions improve, as determined by the city.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Sarasota County EOC: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management-4420