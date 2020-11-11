Hurricane Eta information: Sarasota County
Ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.
SCHOOLS:
Public schools will be released two hours early on Wednesday, November 11. Buses will be running. All after-school activities, including aftercare, are cancelled.
No decision yet about Thursday.
SANDBAGS:
No information yet.
EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
CLOSINGS:
The Venice Municipal Fishing Pier, Humphries Park and the South Jetty walkway, and the Children’s Interactive Fountain in Centennial Park are closed today (Wednesday, 11/11) due to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Eta. They will reopen when conditions improve, as determined by the city.
SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Sarasota County EOC: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management-4420