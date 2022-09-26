Hurricane Ian forms, continues track toward west coast of Florida

Hurricane Ian formed early Monday morning, and while it has been slow to organize, forecasters said they expect it to strengthen in the Caribbean Sea. Much of Florida remains in the forecast cone.

Hurricane Ian's track update from the 5 a.m. advisory on Sept. 26, 2022.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida – from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. A Storm Surge Watch has been extended north along the west coast of Florida to the Anclote River.

"I wish I had 100% of the answers for you this morning, but we don't. We got a few, but we're going to get more as the day moves along," said FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg, adding that evacuation orders may be issued as soon as Monday for parts of the Tampa Bay area, especially for those living in Zone A or mobile homes.

Based on the current forecast, residents should prepare for storm surges along the west coast of Florida.

"It doesn't matter whether it even takes that eastern path or that western path, we’re still going to have that storm surge kind of riding up and you know how vulnerable the west coast of Florida is to storm surge," Osterberg explained.

The exact track will dictate where the strongest storm surge and strongest winds will occur.

Ian is expected to move through western Cuba by Monday night through Tuesday morning. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys later that day, according to the National Hurricane Center. It will approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

When you’re going out Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. there is a track error that could be 75-100 miles. So again, 75-100 miles of either side of that line makes a huge difference in the forecast for us," Osterberg said. "But it still means impacts – the question we can’t answer is just how much yet."

Regardless, heavy rain and storm surges are the primary concerns. The other, is the fact that the storm’s forward progress is expected to slow down.

"Unlike other storms that have come through -- Wilma, Charley, namely -- they came racing across the state," Osterberg added. "This one is not going to do that. Even if it’s just tropical storm force winds, we’re going to be subjected to these for a day and a half or two days. Not just a few hours. You’re going to be subjected to this south wind pushing the water up Bayshore for a couple of days, not just a few hours."



