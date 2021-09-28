Hurricane Sam strengthens again, but forecast track doesn’t change

article

Overnight, Hurricane Sam re-strengthened back to a Category 4 storm, but no changes were made to its forecast track. It will still avoid the Caribbean and U.S., forecasters say.

From afar, the tropics look busy, but all of those disturbances are currently projected to stay over open water.

"There’s a lot of activity in the tropics. You’ve got this area of interest east of Bermuda, you’ve got Sam, which is forecast to move east of Bermuda, and then these two disturbances that came off the coast of Africa, both could develop," says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "Can I tell you something? None of this is anticipated to move toward the United States."

Those two waves have a 90% chance of developing in the next few days.

"Most of this is going to kind of go out to sea," Osterberg reiterated. "No, hurricane season is not over yet. Right now, we’re in a pattern that’s kind of favoring storms to head out into the Atlantic."