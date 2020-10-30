Not done yet: NHC predicts new tropical depression in Caribbean

article

The Gulf Coast is still cleaning up after Hurricane Zeta, but forecasters are already watching the Caribbean for more possible tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure in the eastern Caribbean has a 80-percent chance of organizing into a tropical depression over the next five days.

The tropical wave is currently just north of Venezuela. Forecasters say it will move west and likely organize as it does so.

Unlike Hurricane Zeta, which formed in the Caribbean and then moved north, long range models suggest this system will likely keep tracking west into Central America.

Should it strengthen into a tropical storm, the next name on the list of Greek letters is Eta. That name has never been used; the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season stopped at Zeta.

