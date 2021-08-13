Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven in Atlantic could soon become ‘Grace’

While Fred is nearing Florida and expected to be a major rain event for the west coast of the state, forecasters are also keeping an eye on another disturbance out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven is expected to become Tropical Storm Grace by this weekend. It’s located over 800 miles east from the Leeward Islands. It will be the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

FOX 13’s meteorologist Jim Weber said the storm is expected to work its way west. Some computer models show it taking a track similar to Fred's.

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFoxHurricane.com

The National Hurricane Center began issues advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven on Friday morning. A tropical storm watch went into effect for Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat.

According to the NHC, it is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, travel over the Leeward Islands by nighttime, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Sunday night and into Monday.

As of the 11 a.m. update, the storm has an 80% chance of forming in the next 48 hours.

