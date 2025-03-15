Severe weather expected Sunday into Monday in Florida, here's what to know

The Brief Severe weather is expected Sunday into Monday in Florida. As of now, the worst of the severe weather is expected to hit north and west of the Bay Area. Saturday will be nice for St. Patrick's Day with temperatures expected to reach the 90's in some spots



Possible severe weather could be hitting the Tampa Bay region late Sunday into early Monday as strong storms could impact up to 150 million people, according to FOX 13 meteorologists.

Local perspective:

As of now, the worst of the severe weather is expected to hit north and west of the Bay Area.

The expected storms could also affect the northeastern U.S. on Sunday.

Saturday forecast

Saturday will be nice for St. Patrick's Day with temperatures expected to reach the 90's in some spots, with most of the area seeing mid-80s according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills.

The severe weather risk is greater in parts of the Midwest on Friday and the Deep South on Saturday, including large portions of Alabama and Mississippi along with the Florida Panhandle.

Sunday forecast

The wind gusts are expected to reach 30 miles per hour on Sunday morning when Mills says the storm will be intensifying.

The storm will likely be calming down by the time it gets to our area, but it could still be strong.

30 mph+ wind gusts expected on Sunday.

Rain in the area isn't expected for most of the day on Sunday, but that could change during the evening hours.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills.

