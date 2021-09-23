Soon-to-be 'Sam' expected to become major hurricane next week

article

Tropical Depression Eighteen will soon become Tropical Storm Sam, the 18th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

The storm is currently trekking through the eastern Atlantic Ocean at 15 mph, and located more than 1,800 miles away from the Leeward Islands. The forecast path shows it starting to make a northwest turn early next week, says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

"That’s a good sign. That’s what you want to see," he offers. "What’s leftover of Peter is going to create a weakness…and help to turn this to the north, we hope."

The National Hurricane Center predicts it will become a hurricane by this weekend, and reach Category 3 status by early next week.

"So, it absolutely bears just watching, in general, to see how this plays out," Osterberg says. "It’s days and days and days away from reaching the islands, never mind anything else. We don’t want to be too speculative from there."

