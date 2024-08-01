Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance slowly forming, tropical depression possible near Florida

A tropical wave rolling through the Atlantic is becoming more well-defined as it inches closer to potential development near Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical disturbance could develop into a tropical depression over the eastern Gulf of Mexico or far southwestern Atlantic Ocean in the vicinity of Florida by the weekend.

It's currently producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the northern Leeward Islands.

The NHC gives the disturbance a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 60 percent chance of developing through the next week.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development after the wave passes the Greater Antilles.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said Tropical Storm Debby is possible from this storm and expects it to produce a lot of rain. He said Florida is under an Excessive Rain Outlook for Sunday-Monday and Monday-Tuesday.