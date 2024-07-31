Tracking the Tropics: Tropical depression could form near Florida, according to NHC

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave producing some showers and storms in the Atlantic with chances of development.

The disturbance is located a couple of hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development as the system moves west-northwest over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

The NHC gives the disturbance a 60 percent chance of development over the next week.

It could become a tropical depression late this week or over the weekend while the system is in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, or near Florida.

"Interests in the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and the southeastern U.S. should monitor the progress of this system," the NHC advised.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, Saharan dust has been holding this tropical wave down until now.

He said he expects this disturbance to be a slow developer because of that dust and dry air and also the land that's ahead of its forecasted path.

He reiterated that we're mostly just in wait-and-see at the moment, as different computer models have this disturbance going a lot of different directions.