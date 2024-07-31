Four people killed in Plant City house fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue investigating

Four people were killed in a house fire in Plant City early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a home along South County Line Road in Plant City after receiving a 911 call at 12:09 a.m. The homeowner reported smoke and flames from inside the home, saying three adults and five dogs were trapped.

Four killed in Plant City House Fire (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

Deputies arrived to find four people dead at the scene, according to HCFR.

Fire officials say the first unit arrived at the home about 8 minutes after being dispatched and reported a working fire in a house about 100 yards from the main road.

Within five minutes, HCFR says three victims were located and removed from the home through a bedroom window.

Homeowner called 911 reporting 3 adults, 5 dogs were trapped (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

After the victims were removed, HCFR officials say crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Four victims died at the scene. No firefighter injuries were reported.

"Our detectives are working closely with Hillsborough Fire Rescue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this fire," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our priority is to uncover the cause and ensure the safety of individuals in our community."

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reminds residents to always have working fire detectors in their homes and to make sure they have working batteries. They also remind residents to have a fire plan in the event of an emergency.