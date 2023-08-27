Tropical Storm Idalia forms; expected to hit Florida as hurricane

Tropical Storm Idalia formed in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday as forecasters grew increasingly confident that the eventual hurricane could bring significant impacts to Florida later this week.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s midday update, the newly named Idalia was sitting between the Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba with winds of 40 mph. The storm is not moving much but is slowly strengthening and becoming better organized, soaking the region with heavy rain and gusty winds.

With high pressure to the north and Hurricane Franklin to its east, the system still won’t move much in the next 24 hours. But eventually, forecasters expect the storm to begin moving north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Computer models suggest Idalia will make landfall anywhere from the Panhandle to the Tampa Bay Area as a hurricane, but it’s not yet clear how powerful the storm will be.

"Models are beginning to come into agreement on a track to our west but there remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding how close the system comes to the Tampa Bay area," meteorologist Tony Sadiku noted.

Hurricane Hunters began flights in and around the storm on Sunday, and their data should help meteorologists refine those models and predictions.

"Water temps are exceptionally warm in the southern gulf and future Idalia is expected to be fueled by generally favorable conditions for intensification," Sadiku continued.

Direct impacts on the Tampa Bay area will begin Tuesday, with tropical downpours and squally weather, with the worst along the coast. Strong winds could lead to power outages as well as storm surge and coastal flooding, especially during periods of high tide. The full moon midweek will not help.

Communities across the Bay Area have begun making sandbags available to residents.

LINK: List of available sandbag locations

"Everyone along Florida’s Gulf Coast should prepare for potentially significant impacts from this storm, whether direct or indirect," Sadiku warned.

LINK: Track Idalia on MyFoxHurricane.com

State of Emergency

Ahead of the storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties, including the Tampa Bay Area, "out of an abundance of caution."

The state of emergency was issued to the following counties: