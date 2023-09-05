Tropical Depression 13 forms in Atlantic with potential to become major hurricane

Tropical Depression 13 formed from Invest 95L in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center predicted the latest tropical development to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week.

As of the depression's first advisory at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber believes it will eventually form into Hurricane Lee.

The National Hurricane Center was also tracking a tropical wave Tuesday morning that moving off the coast of West Africa. The NHC says to expect a tropical depression to possibly form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic during the middle or latter end of this week.

Many computer models indicate the possibility of a turn towards the north before the system approaches landfall in the United States, but the NHC urges continued monitoring of the depression due to possible impacts to the Leeward Islands.