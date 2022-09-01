Tropical depression forms in middle of Atlantic, poses no threat to U.S.

After no named storms developed in the entire month of August, the tropics could have Tropical Storm Danielle as soon as Thursday.

By 5 a.m. on the first day of September, Tropical Depression Five formed out in the middle of the Atlantic, but will have no impact on Florida, or all of the U.S.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it is expected to meander in the same area for days.

"This is right in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s closer to, I think, to the Azores, than to North America. This is not going to play into the forecast for anybody," explained FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

The next name on the Atlantic hurricane season list is "Danielle." It could become a tropical storm by the end of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the season may cross to more names off the list within the next week. There are two other tropical waves that could develop. The next two names are Earl and Fiona.

This hurricane season has yet to see a hurricane. There has only been Tropical Storm Alex, Tropical Storm Bonnie and Tropical Storm Colin – which formed in early July.

This is the seventh time since 1950 that the Atlantic has gone through August without a hurricane. The other years were: 1967, 1984, 1988, 2001, 2002 and 2013.

