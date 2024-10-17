Tropical disturbances staying away from Florida, development chances drop

The National Hurricane Center continues to watch two areas of interest in the tropics, but development chances remain low and neither wave is likely to impact Florida.

Invest 94L, currently moving west over the Atlantic Ocean, has dropped to a 30 percent chance of development in the next seven days after odds were as high as 60 percent earlier this week.

According to the NHC, dry air has kept the wave from organizing well enough to become a tropical depression. Still, models show the Invest 94L heading toward the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola in the coming days.

Another disturbance near Central America has a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days, the NHC says, and is not expected to impact the U.S.

Regardless of development in the tropics, it's highly unlikely that any potential storm will hit Florida for at least the next week. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes, that's because of dry air from the cold front that is now over the Bay Area after moving in from the north.

"The drier air coming in with this cold front is just going to situate itself over the northern extent of the Gulf of Mexico.," Rhodes said. "That's going to be a harsh environment for anything tropical to try and form in this region."

