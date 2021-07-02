Tropical Storm Elsa information: Hillsborough County

Ongoing updates from Hillsborough County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

SANDBAGS:

County:

Sandbags will be available for Hillsborough County residents beginning Monday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Residents must show a driver’s license or utility bill and are limited to 10 sandbags per family. Sandbag locations include:

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Road in Plant City

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 240 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin

Ed Radice Park, 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa

City of Tampa:

The city of Tampa will offer sandbags beginning Monday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Residents must show a driver’s license or utility bill and are limited to 10 sandbags per family.

Al Barnes Park South, 2902 N. 32nd St.

Himes Avenue Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.

MacFarlane Park, 1700 North MacDill Avenue

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

SCHOOLS:

School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet. However, classes at the University of South Florida will only be remote on Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Elsa. The university says it encourages instructors to be flexible in cases where power outages may occur and prevent students from being online. In-person classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Hillsborough County EOC.

ELSA LATEST:

Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com