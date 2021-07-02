Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
4
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 AM EDT, Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until MON 1:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tropical Storm Elsa information: Hillsborough County

Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Ongoing updates from Hillsborough County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

SANDBAGS:

County:

Sandbags will be available for Hillsborough County residents beginning Monday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Residents must show a driver’s license or utility bill and are limited to 10 sandbags per family. Sandbag locations include: 

  • Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Road in Plant City
  • E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 240 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin
  • Ed Radice Park, 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa

City of Tampa:

The city of Tampa will offer sandbags beginning Monday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Residents must show a driver’s license or utility bill and are limited to 10 sandbags per family.

  • Al Barnes Park South, 2902 N. 32nd St.
  • Himes Avenue Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.
  • MacFarlane Park, 1700 North MacDill Avenue

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

SCHOOLS:

School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet. However, classes at the University of South Florida will only be remote on Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Elsa. The university says it encourages instructors to be flexible in cases where power outages may occur and prevent students from being online. In-person classes are expected to resume on Wednesday. 

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Hillsborough County EOC.

ELSA LATEST:

Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com