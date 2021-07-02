Tropical Storm Elsa information: Manatee County
Ongoing updates from Manatee County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.
SANDBAGS:
Manatee County will have self-service sandbags available Sunday from 12 - 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday at the Stormwater Facility, located at 5511 39 Street East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Manatee County residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household.
EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
SCHOOLS:
School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet.
MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Manatee County EOC. Manatee County’s 311 call center will be open Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to field calls from the public about sandbag locations or storm preparedness questions. Residents can also text ManateeReady to 888-777 for the latest messages from the county regarding any storm.
ELSA LATEST:
Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com
